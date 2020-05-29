Kew Gardens will reopen next week

Ready to fully submerge yourself in nature after all those months of not really leaving the house? Get yourself down to Kew Gardens, reopening on June 1, for a mega flora overload.

The world-famous Royal Botanic Gardens has been given the go-ahead by the government to welcome visitors. Of course, it will be operating under strict social-distancing guidelines, though.

The biggest change? All visitors, including members, will have to book tickets online for time slots and show proof of the slot on arrival. This is the first time Kew has insisted on this in its history.

There’ll be handwashing stations on the way into the green space and, once inside, visitors will be asked to stay two metres apart from each other. Meanwhile, indoor areas, like the glasshouses, restaurants and galleries, will remain closed, but toilets and outdoor food options will be available. Although you’ll have to pay with a card.

Kew’s website also states: ‘You must only come to our gardens if you can walk, cycle or drive here safely, and don’t forget that you should only bring people who live with you as your guests.’

