Getty / Hannah McKay

King Charles III’s coronation date has been announced

The King will be crowned in Westminster Abbey in line with royal tradition on May 6 2023

Chris Waywell
Written by
Chris Waywell
Buckingham Palace has announced the date for the state coronation of King Charles III. It will take place on Saturday May 6 2023. He will be crowned alongside the Queen Consort, Camilla. The service will be conducted in Westminster Abbey by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. 

The date ends the speculation following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. Charles automatically became King following the line of royal succession and was officially recognised as such at the First Proclamation, which took place on September 10.

British monarchs have traditionally been crowned in Westminster Abbey. Queen Elizabeth’s coronation took place there on June 2 1953, after the death of King George VI the previous year. In time-honoured fashion, there will almost certainly be a parade to celebrate the investiture of the King in central London.

Details are scanty about the suggested extra bank holiday for the coronation in the UK, though. Since it will take place on a Saturday, and the previous Monday is already the Mayday bank holiday, it seems unlikely that there will be another day off on May 8. Fingers crossed, though.

We will add more details as they emerge.

A statue of Queen Elizabeth II may be put on the Fourth Plinth.

