Royal Gardens
Photograph: Shutterstock

King Charles is hiring a garden manager for Buckingham Palace

Requirements: must be ‘passionate about plants’

Written by
Ellie Muir
It looks as though the new king is settling into his new role quite comfortably. He’s already on the lookout for new staff and he’s currently hiring a garden manager to take charge of the grounds at Bucky P. The ideal candidate should have green fingers, be passionate about plants and know their way around a flower bed.

The lucky horticulturist will be in charge of the King’s 39-acre private garden (the largest in the capital), which is regularly open to visitors for events, like the annual summer garden parties. The garden also features a lake, rose garden and wisteria-clad summerhouse, and has more than 325 different species of wild plants and 1,000 trees. Some parts of the garden are managed to encourage wildlife and be environmentally sustainable. There have also been suggestions that part of the garden could become a public space as a memorial to the late queen.

The ad on the royal website says: ‘As Gardens Manager, you’ll be responsible for the maintenance and presentation of the Buckingham Palace Gardens to an exceptional standard.’

It adds: ‘You’ll take pride in watching thousands of people enjoying them at garden parties.’

The successful candidate will be responsible for shaping the future of the famous royal gardens, with the role also involving lawn maintenance and caring for the shrubs, herbaceous and rose borders. For all that nail-biting responsibility (it would basically be your fault if the plants all die and the garden looks crap) the full-time gig would pay up to £40,000 a year. No pressure.

Apply here. Closing date Nov 3. 

