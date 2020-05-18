‘King Kong’ and a ton of movie classics have just landed on BBC iPlayer

You may have come across famous filmmakers sharing lists of their favourite movies on social media during lockdown and fancied seeing what all the fuss was about. Well, excitingly, the chances are one or two of those golden oldies have just landed on BBC iPlayer, giving you the chance to discover (or rediscover) some of the films that are seeing Guillermo del Toro et al through these long weeks at home.



The movies are all produced by RKO Pictures, one of the big five studios of Hollywood’s golden age, and include undisputed masterpieces (‘Citizen Kane’, ‘Top Hat’, ‘Bringing Up Baby’, the 1933 ‘King Kong’, Jacques Tourneur’s ‘Cat People’), near-masterpieces (‘The Magnificent Ambersons’, Hitchcock’s ‘Suspicion’), moody noirs (‘Angel Face’), and uplifting musicals (‘The Gay Divorcee’, ‘The Sky’s the Limit’).



‘It’s really exciting to bring this fantastic selection of classic movies from RKO Pictures to viewers on BBC iPlayer,’ says Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer. ‘Many people can now discover these inspiring pieces of cinema for the first time and will see some of Hollywood’s finest performances from its best loved stars.’



All the films can be found here. Got a few hours free? Stick the kettle on and settle in for an afternoon with Cary Grant.



