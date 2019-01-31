Kisstory festival is coming back but with one major difference

If you like the idea of dancing in the sunshine to ‘non-stop old skool and anthems’, you’re in luck: following a successful 2018 launch event, Kisstory on the Common is coming back for a second year, and this time it’s doubling in size to become a two-dayer.

Taking over Streatham Common on July 27-28, the festival will welcome a posse of Kisstory DJs dropping everything from J-Lo to Jay-Z, and Beyoncé to Craig David all over your... Organisers are also promising live appearances from artists representing all the key Kisstory genres: UK garage, house, R&B, hip hop, drum ‘n’ bass and dance. ‘Loads of extra fun stuff’ is being planned too, so essentially, this one’s going to have vibes to spare.

Kisstory on the Common takes place on July 27-28 at Streatham Common. Tickets are available here.

