‘Lady Bird’, ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Baby Driver’ are all screening on the Thames this week

The outdoor movie season is in full swing, and there’s no al fresco film experience more original than Movies on the River – every night more than 100 lucky punters take a sunset cruise along the Thames before settling down on the top deck of the city’s only cinema boat to watch a movie on a big inflatable screen.

This week’s films at Movies on the River have all excited audiences or won awards – or both – over the past twelve months. On Tuesday July 24, the week kicks off with Edgar Wright’s fun musical heist movie ‘Baby Driver’.

On Wednesday July 25, it’s the turn of Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated coming-of-age tale ‘Lady Bird’, starring Saoirse Ronan.

On Thursday July 26, the Oscar-winner ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ comes to the river for the first time.

On Friday July 27, it’s another chance to see Christopher Nolan’s groundbreaking Oscar-winning war epic ‘Dunkirk’ out there on the water – feel the breeze blowing off the river while watching this stunning recreation of one of the biggest amphibian rescue missions ever undertaken in wartime.

The screening of ‘The Greatest Showman’ on Saturday July 28 is already sold out – but there are still other chances to see this hit musical later in the run on Saturday August 11 and Saturday August 25: Movies on the River continues until Saturday September 8, when the series will close with a screening of ‘Titanic’.

Explore the full lineup and buy tickets for Movies on the River here.

Movies on the River runs five nights a week until Saturday September 8. The boat leaves and returns to Tower Pier at 8pm until July 31 and 7.30pm until September 8. Tickets begin at £29.