Lady Gaga is bringing The Chromatica Ball tour to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

‘A Star Is Born’ made us all starry-eyed for Lady Gaga, but it did mean a hiatus from pop performance for her. But now Stefani Germanotta is back, and this summer she’s returning to London with The Chromatica Ball.

The queen of art-pop has just announced that she is gracing Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with her presence on Thursday July 30. It’s her only UK date and it’s gonna be huge.

In a venue with a bonkers 62,303 capacity, she’ll be giving her new album, ‘Chromatica’, the epic approach that a return like this deserves. (Wembley and The O2 could never).

Tickets go on sale via livenation.co.uk at 9am on Friday March 13, but you can get priority access by pre-ordering the new album from the artist's official store by 5pm on Monday March 9.

Listen to Lady Gaga’s new single ‘Stupid Love’ now to get in the mood for the Tottenham bash.

Book ahead for the best gigs in London this April.