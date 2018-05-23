Lauryn Hill is playing all of 'Miseducation' in London

Well this is all kinds of major...

Life-giving soul queen Lauryn Hill is celebrating twenty years since the release of her pivotal album, 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill', by playing the whole thing in full later this year.

She's just announced a tour that takes in The O2 on December 3rd, as well as shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin and Birmingham.

We think you'll agree this news is simply everything (is everything).

Tickets go on sale from Friday May 25th at 10am here. Good luck getting that thing (that thing, that th-i-i-i-ing)