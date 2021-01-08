LondonChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Leadenhall Market
Photograph: Leadenhall Market

Leadenhall Market will be filled with birdsong this winter

Ooh wee, chirpy chirpy cheep cheep

By
Kmccabe
Advertising

Do the birds in your area seem a little noisier lately? You’re not the only one who’s noticed. Last October, a survey by the Natural History Museum reported that 73 percent of people had experienced louder bird song during lockdown. There’s a lot of positives to all the chirping, as birdsong is known to have restorative effects that can help reduce a person’s anxiety levels and refocus their attention. It’s one of the reasons why, at this time of intense universal stress, Leadenhall Market has decided to fill its Victorian arcade with soothing bird chorus and ‘mood boosting installations’ for a new installation.

It’s all part of a January ‘wellness month’ drive that will make use of the empty market units. Londoners are invited to explore the light installations via a special walking route while out on their daily exercise. Birdsong will be played in the quiet alleys of the market every Monday to Friday, from 10am-4pm, starting Monday January 11.

Leadenhall Market has been a part of the city since the fourteenth century, in what was once the centre of Roman London. It’s weathered fires, plagues, wars, and a stint as the filming location for Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter movies. In normal circumstances, it would be overrun with office workers and tourists getting boutique lunches from the Parisian deli. Seeing it essentially empty, echoing with chirps and warbles, could be a peaceful experience, even if it has the potential to feel like a scene out of ‘Birdbox’.

If you happen to live within manageable walking distance from the Square Mile, you can take yourself on this stress-relieving detour. If – like the vast majority of Londoners – you do not, here’s a link where you can listen to an hour’s worth of soothing nightingale song.

Find out more about Leadenhall Market here

In other news, ZSL London Zoo has just done its annual animal stocktake, and there are pictures

Need a distraction? Here are 14 simple London pleasures we’re looking forward to doing again.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.