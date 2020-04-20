Learn about ‘ghost’ tube stations with the London Transport Museum’s new video series

Hidden London is known for organising extremely behind-the-scenes tours of the capital’s disused tube stations, guiding people through covert doorways and concealed spaces on the network. It takes visitors through subterranean passageways – like the Clapham South shelter that was used for refuge during World War II and the tunnels of Piccadilly Circus, which once stored precious artefacts. This city is filled with tube-fact nerds, so the tours always sell out in advance.

It’s not advisable to travel underground in confined spaces with a bunch of strangers just now, so Hidden London has started a new online video series where its guides can impart a wealth of tube knowledge.

Hidden London Hangouts airs every Saturday and is hosted by radio producer and ‘tube geek’ Alex Grundon. In each episode, the Hidden London experts will share secrets based on a different station. It’s not quite the same as wandering through the dirt and dank of a London Underground tunnel, but the team will be showing rare photographs of abandoned stations while they reveal titbits about the tube.

They’ll also be taking a few questions from the audience in advance, so you can ask exactly what artefacts the government was hiding in Piccadilly Circus.

Watch Hidden London Hangouts on the London Transport Museum YouTube channel every Saturday at 6pm. Find out more here.

