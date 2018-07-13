Leave London for a restored Edwardian pool on the Thames

Daydreaming about getting out of the city? Check out our pick of places that are worth leaving the confines of the M25 for...

Follow the river out of London and you’ll find an incredible spot for an aquatic day trip. Thanks to a three-year restoration, Thames Lido in Reading’s King’s Meadow is now a lush open-air swimming pool once more.

Jonathan Birch

The lido was fed by the Thames until the 1950s, but these days the Grade II-listed spot is a lot clearer (and warmer at around 23 degrees) than its namesake.

Jonathan Birch

Float along as trees wave overhead, laze in a hot tub or unwind in colourful saunas and you won’t believe you’re just a 25-minute train ride from Paddington.

Andre Pattenden

Pause mid-swim for a coffee in the sun or treat your taste buds to a post-paddle meal in the relaxed restaurant with the likes of baked scallops in garlic buttered shells and labneh-topped aubergine – the food is reason enough to visit. Pre-book to guarantee your spot in the pool and a table for feasting afterwards.

Swim & Eat package from £35. Find out more here.

