Leave London for The Devil’s Arse

Daydreaming about getting out of the city? Check out our pick of places that are worth leaving the confines of the M25 for...

Don't worry, this has nothing to do with eternal damnation. Peak Cavern, also known as The Devil’s Arse, is an incredible natural cave in the quaint village of Castleton in the Peak District.

A short stroll past a bubbling creek and some old miners’ cottages will bring you to the entrance. Stop for some photographs: one at the breathtaking entrance, the largest of its kind in the UK; the other next to the Peak Cavern sign, suggestively pointing at The Devil’s Arse.

Once the tour begins your friendly guide will lead you deep inside, ducking and dodging as you negotiate the varying ceiling heights. Highlights include a cascade of water in ‘Roger Rain’s House’ and ‘The Devil’s Cellar’ where you can hear the source of the river Styx.

Of course, part of the fun is asking the tour guide questions like ‘Does The Devil’s Arse have a car park?’. Try to keep these to a minimum – they’ve heard it all before.

Buy tickets at peakcavern.co.uk. Entry costs from £11.25.

Want more ways to chill the hell out? Here are the best day trips from London.

Fancy going a little further afield? Read our pick of the best weekends away in the UK.