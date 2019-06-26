Leave London for this amazing free sculpture festival in Yorkshire

It’s hard to overstate just how lovely the Yorkshire Sculpture Park is. Set in 500 acres of quintessentially northern English countryside, visitors are able to combine a hearty country walk with seeing the expansive array of world-class sculptures dotted throughout the parkland.

Photography: Prudence Cuming Associates

This summer, there’s even more reason to visit. Yorkshire Sculpture International is a free festival of sculpture running until September 29 at the four venues of the Yorkshire Sculpture Triangle: the YSP, The Hepworth Wakefield, the Henry Moore Institute and Leeds Art Gallery. Make a weekend of it and you can easily visit all four while also spotting public commissions in the centre of Leeds and Wakefield.

Photography: YSP/Peter Cook

Damien Hirst is the most famous name on the bill (love or loathe him), but there are also new artworks from a brilliant collection of international contemporary artists. Don’t miss Nobuko Tsuchiya’s mind-expanding exhibition at Leeds Art Gallery made of found objects and sticky, slick resins. Likewise, check out Tau Lewis’s deftly constructed textile art, which re-writes memories of the transatlantic slave trade, at the Hepworth.

And finally, keep those energy levels high with strategic stops at the stunning Tiled Hall Café at Leeds Art Gallery and the YSP’s airy and spacious The Weston.

Love art? Check out the best exhibitions in London right now