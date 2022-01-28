Lewisham’s London Borough of Culture festivities start today

Lewisham isn’t one of those limelight-stealing boroughs that’s always boasting some shiny new pop-up. But it’s got plenty of culture to shout about, so it’s exciting to see it taking centre stage as its reign of London Borough of Culture begins. The year-long festivities start today (January 28), with a full schedule of events across the area. The centrepiece is the unveiling of a new artwork in the unlikely surrounds of Lewisham Shopping Centre. ‘Identity Tapestry’ is the handiwork of US artist Mary Corey March, who’ll invite locals and passers-by to use hand-dyed yarn to add to the tapestry, responding to statements like ‘My pet is my child’ or ‘I care about the environment’ to create an imaginative survey of people’s thoughts and beliefs.

Photograph: Mary Corey March

Lewisham’s spirit will also crash-land in the centre of London tonight, with the screening of new short film ‘We Are Lewisham’ on London’s famous Piccadilly Circus lights at 6.30pm. You can also catch the film in the borough at Lewisham Shopping Centre, the Broadway Theatre, Goldsmiths University and Downham Health and Leisure Centre from 6pm to 9pm.

The grand opening day also includes pop-up musical celebrations called ‘Commuter Commotions’ at stations in the area, as well as pop-up workshops led by local artists, from sculpture-making to singing to spoken-word performance. It’s all just the beginning of a year of culture in the borough: there’s plenty more to be announced, but for now, we like the sound of the Revolution Through Music series of gigs, which’ll celebrate music and activism via homegrown talent including Mercury Prize nominee Dave Okumu.

And looking forward to this summer, the borough will host a sandy beach as part of Venice Biennale Golden Lion Award-winning artwork ‘Sun and Sea’, which will fill Deptford’s Albany Theatre with sand to draw attention to climate change. Perfect for basking, and soaking up the spirit of London’s shiny new cultural hub for 2022.

For more on this year’s line-up, visit Lewisham, London Borough of Culture 2022’s website.

