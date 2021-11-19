London
Lightopia London
Photo: Lightopia

Lightopia London just switched on

Now you can walk through two kilometres of Christmas lights

Written by
Margaret Dener
The skyline may look a little brighter for the next few weeks. Lightopia London, the immersive illumination experience in Crystal Palace, has officially been switched on. This year’s all-new display features interactive lights and lanterns that together create a multi-sensory wintry wonderland.

The light trail includes 22 trees representing unity and growth. This year, visitors can walk through the two kilometre trail to experience the unique display, which includes lit-up water and lasers. Tickets are available on the Lightopia website.

Lightopia is the perfect place to really immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit. The festival will run through January 2, so don’t miss this award-winning light experience. 

Lightopia London
Photo: Lightopia
Lightopia London
Photo: Lightopia
Lightopia London
Photo: Lightopia

Lightopia London, Crystal Palace Park, Canada Gate, Anerley Hill, London SE19 2BA 

