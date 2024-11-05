Liverpool Street station’s controversial redevelopment plans have had a complete overhaul

Last year, it was announced that Liverpool Street station would undergo a mammoth £1.5 billion redevelopment. But a lot of people weren’t very keen on the plans, taking particular issue with the enormous 21-storey tower that was set to be built atop the station. Conservationists were concerned that it would involve partly rebuilding the nearby Grade II-listed Andaz (formerly Grand Eastern) hotel and disrupt views of St Paul’s Cathedral.

Following heavy objections, those plans have now been scrapped and replaced with a much smaller project. It’s being led by Network Rail rather than property firm Sellar (the guys behind the Shard), which submitted the original scheme in partnership with Network Rail and the Hyatt hotel group.

Liverpool Street has become the UK’s busiest train station, serving more than 100 million people a year. So, appropriately, the plans focus on increasing capacity and easing congestion.

The redesign still includes a tall office building, but it has been shortened to 97m rather than 108m. It’s been moved behind the Andaz hotel rather than being erected right on top of the station’s concourse.

Image: Network Rail

If approved, the scheme would build four new escalators and seven new lifts, new toilet facilities on each level, more ticket barriers, a greater selection of cafes, restaurants and shops and additional waiting lounges. There will also be a new line of small departure boards above each platform entrance to replace the single big board that hangs above the concourse.

Image: Network Rail

Robin Dobson, group property director at Network Rail Property, said: ‘We’ve spent time talking and listening: our latest plans celebrate Victorian features including the original train shed and the Great Eastern Hotel.

‘Network Rail Property is leading a new team with a new approach which will respect the station’s unique heritage - simple in design, embracing London’s mix of the old with the new.

‘A new office building on top of the station concourse will generate the money to pay for these improvements.’

Image: Network Rail

Network Rail are chatting to passengers, local businesses, heritage groups and elected representatives about the changes and plan to submit its application within the next few months.

