Loads of London bus routes have been saved from the chop

Sadiq has seen the light. The London mayor has put the brakes on the majority of bus cuts that were due to hit London and saved 17 routes. Now, only three out of a proposed 20 buses will be axed.

Following a consultation, which had over 20,000 replies, these are the only three routes that will be cut: the 521 between Waterloo and London Bridge, the 507 between Victoria and Waterloo, and the 332 between Brent Park and Paddington. Eleven other routes will be altered, to ‘ensure a continued reliable bus network in central and inner London’, Sadiq said.

Which bus routes are being saved?

These 17 buses across London will be saved: 4, 12, 14, 24, 31, 45, 72, 74, 78, 242, 349, C3, D7, N31, N72, N74, N242

Which bus routes are being altered?

These routes will, however, be changed: 3, 6, 11, 23, 26, 59, 77, 133, 211, C10, N26

Which bus routes are being cut?

11 (Fulham Broadway/Liverpool St), 16 (Victoria/Cricklewood), 521 (London Bridge/Waterloo), will be chopped.

However, don't be confused if you still see the numbers 11 and 16 on the front of buses, because routes 507 and 332 will be renumbered 11 and 16 respectively.

Why are routes being cut?

In June, TfL warned that a fifth of buses could get the chop as London emerged from the pandemic. Over the past couple of years, TfL has had a bit of a cash-flow problem and has had to receive numerous government bailouts worth up to £1.2 billion. However, Sadiq says he’s found an extra £25 million per year in the budget to save the majority of the buses.

