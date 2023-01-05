From fast walkers to slow transport – London’s got it all

London: middle-class parents commute into it, upper-class students move out of it (and then beeline straight back to Clapham upon return), the bus is always late, the strikes are on again, and you just spent £4 or more on a coffee. But you keep at it – for the culture, for the buzz, and to be in the city where it all happens.

There’s a heavy branch of low-hanging fruit: the people are rude, the pavements are dirty and there are too many Prets. But what are the specific things that push us Londoners to our limits, that have us leaning our heads against tube windows wistfully and considering a train from Paddington to anywhere but here?

Well, that’s the question Twitter user @theashrb posed when he asked our biggest icks about London. What are the things about the city itself and the people in it that could send you packing?

Londoners, what are some of your icks about London? — Ash (@theashrb) January 4, 2023

People walking like they're are being chased — LU (@JaiyeandVibez) January 4, 2023

The time between two destinations on public transport takes an hour no matter what the distance is. — . (@brahhigg) January 4, 2023

Sometimes CityMapper says 40 mins on a good day!

Have you ever blown your nose after being on the northern line? — Sophia (@yougottaseeher) January 4, 2023

Why is it the same as after you’ve left a three-day festival?

The men — babyrae (@raellemusic) January 4, 2023

This one might be the same in most cities, but that’s a discussion for another day.

Grown men pulling crappy little cabin baggage sized wheelie bags around train stations, tube platforms, crowded pavements, etc. and tripping people up with them, rather than carrying a backpack or similar — Nick Payne 💙 🌈 ⚽ 🍷 🐕 📷 🏉 🥃 📚 🏏 🦥 (@N1ckPayne) January 4, 2023

*It’s more icky when they unsuccessfully try and shove the wheelie bags into the overhead compartment.

Here’s one for the practical thinkers with soft hair:

The hard water. — The Chic Geek (@TheChicGeekcouk) January 5, 2023

You could meet your end in the middle of a crowded train and people would step over your limp corpse without batting an eyelid. 👋 — Louise (@LouiseMegan_) January 4, 2023

We have places to be!

I can't explain it but the pseudo-roundabout at Old Street — asad (@sadizid) January 4, 2023

Why is it square?

