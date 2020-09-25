With rising cases, the capital has become an ‘area of concern’

As cases of coronavirus continue to rise in London, the capital has today (Friday September 25) been added to the government’s Covid-19 watchlist.

The weekly watchlist identifies local authorities with higher infection rates. All of London’s boroughs have been identified as ‘areas of concern’, with 620 cases identified across London in the latest daily figures.

However, being added to the watchlist will not lead to additional lockdown measures for London just yet. London Councils, the cross-party group that represents all 33 local authorities in London instead called for residents to stay safe and observe new restrictions introduced to England this week. It also insisted that access to tests needed to be increased in the capital.

‘As London goes on the national Covid-19 watchlist, it is a stark reminder that now is time for all Londoners to pull together and take action to keep themselves, their families and their communities safe, and to ensure that London's economy is protected,’ it said in a statement.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan described it as ‘a very worrying tipping point’.

Londoners are being asked to stick to the new restrictions, which you can read all about here.

