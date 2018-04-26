London Clown Festival is returning for 2018

It’s been a tough time for British clowns since the remake of Stephen King’s ‘It’ hit cinema screens in September last year, party bookings plummeted and school performances were cancelled as a wave of Coulrophobia (that’s a phobia of clowns) swept the nation.

Thankfully, that hasn’t deterred the London Clown Festival from returning for their second year of fun and frolics on May 17th - this time in three city locations: Mirth Marvel & Maud in Walthamstow, The Albany on Great Portland Street and Farrs School of Dancing in Dalston.

If you’re looking for circus-style slapstick acts like piling a plethora of clowns into a tiny car or the age-old bucket of confetti gag, you’re destined for disappointment. This line up offers everything from playful and whimsical acts to anarchic, dark and political performers. This year’s highlights include private eye Butt Kapinski who invites audiences to co-star in a film noir murder mystery and British Comedy Award winner Nina Conti and her monkey sidekick. Go get cultured in clowning!

The London Clown Festival takes place May 17 - June 3, see the full programme here.

