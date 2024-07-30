London could get 30 more Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Love them or hate them, Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) have changed London’s streets forever. Now, the capital could get a load more of them. The Standard has reported that TfL has given London councils funding for 30 new potential LTNs across the city.

TfL’s annual progress report revealed that it had set aside funding ‘for the development of more than 30 more potential LTN schemes’. It added that LTNs ‘remain a key part of the Healthy Streets approach and we continue to support boroughs’ implementation of schemes with both funding and technical support’.

It’s not yet been revealed where these LTNs might be or when they will come into play.

Since they became widespread in 2020, LTNs have been a contentious topic among Londoners. While they make some roads traffic-free, improving air quality and pedestrian safety, in some cases they cause increases in traffic elsewhere. A newly implemented LTN in West Dulwich found that numbers of vehicles on its boundary, the South Circular Road, could double from 100 to 200 an hour.

Research published last year by TfL found LTNs introduced since 2020 had 74 percent less traffic and 50 percent fewer road casualties. The new LTNs are all part of London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s clean transport strategy – he wants to have 80 percent of journeys walked, cycled or made by public transport by 2041.

