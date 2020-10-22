LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
London Men's Gay Chorus
Photo: London Men's Gay Chorus

London Gay Men’s Chorus will take to the stage for ‘Homo Alone’ this Christmas

They’ll be at the Clapham Grand on December 20

By
Samantha Willis
Advertising

Great news for fans of London Gay Men’s Chorus: its annual Christmas concert will go ahead this year, after months and months of utterly scuppered plans. 

But now, sixteen socially distanced singers (from the two-hundred-strong group) will be able to bring a ‘dollop of cheer to a difficult year’ this December by belting out some of the classics in a show called ‘Homo Alone’ at the Clapham Grand. The lads are determined to end the year on a high note. 

LGMC was born when nine friends came together at Angel tube station in 1991, carolling to raise funds for UK Aids charity the Terence Higgins Trust. Fast forward twenty-nine years and the gang have become Europe’s largest gay choir, regularly performing to sell-out audiences at venues such as the Southbank Centre and the Roundhouse, duetting with the legendary Dolly Parton and appearing on daytime TV’s ‘Lorraine’.  

Here’s the choir’s performance of ‘Santa Claus Is Coming to Town’ at last year’s Christmas show:

So if you like your festivities totally fabulous and covered in glitter, you’d better book quickly. Snowballs all round! 

London Gay Men’s Chorus will perform an afternoon and an evening show of ‘Homo Alone’ at the Clapham Grand on Dec 20. Tickets are available here.

Feel safer watching a virtual concert? Check out Shelter’s fundraising carol service.

Looking for more Christmas events? We’ve wrapped up some plans for you in this handy list.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.