London, get ready for Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer’s 2020 Hella Mega tour

If you’re going to name your tour Hella Mega, it better be, well, hella mega. But thankfully, the prospect of emo-punk-rock royalty Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer teaming up for a joint globe-trotting jaunt really does justify the title of the Hella Mega Tour.

The 42-date multi-continent stadium tour swings into the capital on June 26 2020 for a show at Stratford’s London Stadium. All three bands have new albums due later this year, so it’s pretty safe to presume you’ll be hearing a smattering of new material alongside tried and tested bangers such as ‘American Idiot’, ‘This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race’ and ‘Beverly Hills’.

Interestingly, the joint tour concept is becoming more and more of a thing. Blink-182 and Lil Wayne are about to wrap up a co-headlining tour of North America; Blondie have embarked on joint tours with both Elvis Costello and Garbage in recent years; and Joe, Brandy and Dru Hill are bringing their triple-pronged ’90s nostalgia hit to the Eventim Apollo on September 27.

It’s tempting to wonder which two (or three) acts will hit the road together next, but in the meantime tickets for the Hella Mega Tour go on general sale on Friday September 20 at 10am. They’re priced between £45 and £85. Be ready.

