London has an entire night dedicated to Cher and it is beautiful

‘I Need to Cher’ is an uber-glam tribute to a pop legend

Performer Heather Honeybadger and friends have channelled their passionate love of Cher into something pretty beautiful; a night of glam dress-up, lip-syncing, wrestling and all-round mayhem that summons the spirit of the trailblazing singer.

This night is shambolic and proud

Look, this isn’t Cher live in Vegas. And it’s not trying to be. It’s a proudly DIY show hosted by Cher-impersonators sporting crackling nylon wigs and misplaced tit tape.

You’ll be taken straight to Cher school

Yeah, you can bop to ‘Believe’, but the archive video footage will show you the woman behind showbiz’s most outspoken Twitter presence.

She’ll show you it’s a ‘Woman’s World’

Cher has devoted her whole career to telling women they are ‘Strong Enough’ – to have their own careers, to dump their no-good husbands and to wear whatever the fuck they want.

Cher brings people together

At the last event, one guy spent the whole time in tears. He’d seen Cher in Vegas, and told us he got so excited that a muscle next to his heart exploded! As an older straight man with kids, he had worried that he wouldn’t feel welcome. But Cher fandom transcends sexual orientation, age and gender. After a night in her presence at ‘I Need to Cher’, I can see why.

‘I Need to Cher’ is on at Camden People’s Theatre Sat Mar 23-Sun Mar 24. Tube: Warren St. £12, £10 concs. Or you can find it at The Old Nun’s Head on May 11 and VFD on June 15.

