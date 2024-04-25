London
Heathrow Terminal 5, London
Photograph: Gordon Bell / Shutterstock.com

London Heathrow is officially one of Europe’s most stressful airports

A new study reckons the capital’s biggest airport is the continent’s third-most stressful

Angira Sen
Written by
Angira Sen
Airports don’t exactly have a rep for being calming, tranquil sorts of places. From cancelled flights and lost baggage to lengthy queues and sky-high prices, airports are often very stressful indeed. 

Some airports, however, are much more stressful than others – and according to a new ranking, one London air hub is mega-stressful even by airport standards. Heathrow is apparently the third-most stressful airport in all of Europe. 

That’s according to research by StressFreeCarRental.com, which listed European aviation hubs based on five factors that contribute to stress: passenger numbers, distance from the city centre, number of flight destinations, car parking charges and departure delays.

London Heathrow came third, partly due to its total number of passengers (79,151,723) and distance from central London (28.57 kilometres). Heathrow also had the highest car parking charges on the list, apparently charging a whopping €143 (£123) per week. 

Top of the stress index was Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport, while second was Amsterdam’s Schiphol. Here’s the full list of Europe’s 10 most stressful airports, according to StressFreeCarRental.com.

The top 10 most stressful airports in Europe

  1. Paris Charles de Gaulle , France
  2. Amsterdam Schiphol , Netherlands
  3. London Heathrow, UK
  4. Rome, Italy
  5. Athens, Greece
  6. Madrid, Spain
  7. Lisbon, Portugal
  8. Dublin, Ireland
  9. Berlin, Germany
  10. Zagreb, Croatia

