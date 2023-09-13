London is getting 65km more roads with a 20mph speed limit

London might be known for its chaotic cab drivers, perilous roads and boy racers, but that might all be about to change. Even more of the capital’s roads are set to be given a 20mph speed limit.

A further 65km of London roads, mostly south of the river, are to have their speed limits reduced to 20mph in a bid to help London be safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers. Speed demons will have to watch their driving on roads in Bromley, Greenwich, Kensington and Chelsea, Lambeth, Lewisham, Merton, Southwark and Wandsworth.

Will Norman, the capital’s walking and cycling commissioner said the new 20mph limits will ‘help to make a large area of south London safer and more attractive for people to live and work’.

The slower limits will be rolled out across the boroughs from September to December this year. When completed, Greater London will have 140km of 20mph roads.

It might take you a little longer to reach your destination, but TfL said slower speed limits in other areas have already made a positive impact. According to TfL data, collisions fell by 25 percent from 405 to 304 in the central London congestion zone between 2020 and 2022, while collisions ending in death or serious injury fell 24 percent from 94 to 71.

Here’s the full list of roads being given the 20mph speed limit:

A232: West Wickham High Street (commencing from September)

A205: St John Wilson Street, Well Hall Road (commencing from October)

A4: Cromwell Road, Brompton Road (commencing from October)

A3220: Pembroke Road, Holland Road, Warwick Road, Redcliffe Gardens (commencing from October)

A20: Eltham Road, Lee High Road, Lewisham Way (commencing from November)

A202: Queens Road, Peckham High Street, Camberwell Church Street, Camberwell New Road (commencing from December)

A2: New Cross Road, Old Kent Road (commencing from December)

A201: New Kent Road (commencing from December)

A100: Tower Bridge Road (commencing from December)

A200: Jamaica Road (commencing from December)

A3: Clapham Road, Kennington Park Road (commencing from December)

A3204: Kennington Lane (commencing from December)

A203: Stockwell Road (commencing from December)

A23: Camberwell New Road, Streatham Hill, Streatham High Road (commencing from December)

A214: Tooting Bec Road (commencing from December)

A24: Clapham Common South Side, Balham High Road, Upper Tooting Road, High Street Colliers Wood (commencing from December)

A205: Woolwich Common, South Circular Road, Catford Road, Stanstead Road, London Road, Thurlow Road, Christchurch Road, Poynders Road, Dulwich Common (commencing from December)

