London is getting a heatwave next week with temperatures peaking at 25C

It’s like the sun heard the immortal words ‘you can sit in the sun in your local park’ and, for once, decided to do the right thing. Because as of next week, the forecast is looking pretty balmy for London, and just as the rules and regs have relaxed around outdoor exercise.

The Met Office forecast for Greater London next week shows a steady rise in temperature from Monday (May 18), when it’ll be cloudy and 22C, with the weather turning especially sunny on Wednesday (May 20) and Thursday (May 21), where it could peak around 24C. The BBC is more ambitious with a prediction of 25C for Wednesday. The capital will have an overnight low of 14C on Wednesday and Thursday if forecasts are to be believed.

London’s good weather coincides with an easing around lockdown measures, with UK residents now able to take exercise more than once a day and the prime minister advising we can now sit in parks in his update to the nation last Sunday. However, the advice is still to stay at home whenever possible, so you might want to finally invest in that desk fan.

The BBC’s longer-range forecast might be optimistic for next week, but it shows showers coming in from the following Monday (May 25). So make the most of those blue skies from out the window while you can.

