London is getting a new cinema inspired by New York jazz bars

No matter what befalls it, Camden Town with always be a grimy, joss-stick-smelling, boisterous sprawl into which millions of people will attempt to cram themselves for a summer’s afternoon of trying not to fall in the canal – and we will nearly always love it. A smart new cinema probably won’t change any of that, but we’ll soon find out: Curzon is opening one this year.

Aside from being seriously exciting news for film lovers worried about the long-term, post-pandemic future of moviegoing in London, it will help transform a corner of NW1 into a cosy indie cinema haven.



Curzon at Hawley Wharf is due to open in the autumn and will boast five 30-seat screens nestled inside Camden’s railway arches. It’ll sit just across the road from The Hawley Arms, which will make a handy venue for post-movie chats.



It’s designed by Takero Shimazaki, the architect behind the very glam redux of The Renoir, AKA Curzon Bloomsbury, and is inspired by New York jazz bars. Nice.



This will be Curzon’s ninth cinema in London, with a tenth – Curzon Hoxton Square – opening soon too.



