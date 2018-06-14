London is getting a new feminist art gallery (in an old loo!)

On June 20, London’s latest art gallery opens in Camberwell. Entirely dedicated to feminist art and artists, the new venue makes inventive use of a former public loo and a nearby park keeper’s hut.

The Bower – as the gallery is named – is only 15 metres square, but that hasn't stopped co-directors Louisa Bailey and Joyce Cronin coming up with an ambitious and enticing first season of work that's anything but piss poor. The gallery’s first show will be Frances Scott’s debut exhibition ‘Diviner', a body of work inspired by the South West of England that uses moving image.

Despite being one of London’s smallest art galleries, The Bower will include a cafe and a bookshop for visitors to spend their pennies in. The gallery owners also have plans to use the surrounding parkland for future installations and performances. The only question remaining is whether the new gallery will actually have its own set of loos.

Either way, a trip to the ladies has never sounded so exciting…

Find out more about London’s new feminist art gallery, The Bower, here.