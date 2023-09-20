London is getting the UK’s first air fryer restaurant

The air fryer has been the main character of UK kitchens over the past couple of years. It seems like everyone you know and their mother (especially their mother) has got one. If you’ve been left behind by the trend and are feeling a bit left out, you’re in luck! Britain’s very first air fryer restaurant is opening in London this month.

Air fryers began turning up in kitchens across the globe throughout the 2010s, but really entered the public consciousness for the first time during the pandemic, when people were so bored that a new kitchen appliance was the highlight of their month. The device offers a healthier, easier alternative to a traditional oven, and has only continued to prove more popular over the past few years.

And now air fryers are becoming even more convenient – someone else is using it for you! For one night only, on September 27 Shoreditch popup AIR will only serve food made in the popular gadget. Popular cookbook writer and air fryer savant Nathan Anthony has paired with eBay to make the restaurant a reality and has described it as ‘a dream come true’.

He hopes that the evening will demonstrate the versatility of the device. He enthused: ‘These speedy countertop machines can whip up a dish in record time with lower energy use and costs – and despite the name, they’re useful for far more than frying!’

The menu will include 12 small plates ranging from steak tacos to peaches with ice cream and honey. You can purchase tickets here from today (September 20).

