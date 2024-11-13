London is hosting the UK’s first ever TikTok awards

If you’re wondering how the kids are getting on with their SnapTok and Instabook, you need to get with the programme. Because for those of you who thought TikTok was going to be a fad, it has shown itself to be quite the opposite. And after ‘brat’, ‘yapping’ and ‘delulu’ became Collin’s Dictionary Words of the Year, this all the proof we need that Gen Z are officially in charge, and we should be paying attention.

Next month, London will host the UK’s first-ever TikTok awards, celebrating Britain’s best creators on the app. The night, which will be live streamed on TikTok from 8pm on Tuesday December 3, will be hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race queen bee Michelle Visage, comedian Charley Marlowe and ‘professional yapper’ Sarel. Plus, there will be live performances from the Sugababes, Bimini and rising TikTok star Leo Stay Trill. The venue for the ceremony is yet to be revealed.

Categories of the awards include Creator of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Video of the year, with creators like Italian Bach, Ayame and James Doyle Fitness all on the shortlist. There will also be awards across food, beauty and fashion, sports, travel and more. You can check out the full shortlist online here.

If you want to get involved, you can vote for your favourite creators via the app.

