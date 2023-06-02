London is opening loads of secret gardens to the public this summer

Remember that scene in ‘Notting Hill’ when Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts break into the private garden? Ever since then, the capital’s locked green spaces have held a magical allure in Londoners’ collective imagination (apart from those of us lucky enough to actually have access to a gated garden). Next weekend, more than 100 of these hidden green spaces that aren’t normally open to the public will be open for all. London Open Gardens is your chance to peek inside many of London’s enigmatic secret gardens.

The event takes place on June 10 and 11, with over 100 gated parks, squares, community allotments and roof terraces opening their doors to welcome visitors. London Open Gardens isn’t just about enjoying the scenery either, as historic-themed guided tours, bike rides and other activities will also be on offer over the weekend.

The event is run by the London Parks and Gardens charity, which relies on its volunteers to promote London’s green spaces and protect them from planning applications that might encroach upon them.

With so many green spaces to choose from, we’d recommend doing a bit of research beforehand. You could check out one of the seven new locations which are open to the public for the first time this year, which includes the rewilded OmVed Gardens in Highgate, which has a stunning wildflower meadow and vegetable patches. Other ones to look out for are the 17th-century Kitchen Garden at Chiswick House and the Eversheds Sutherland Vegetable Garden.

One adult ticket costs £20 and will give you access to as many gardens as your heart desires. Find out all the information on the London Open Gardens website. Or check out how you can get two-for-one tickets right now with Time Out.

London Open Gardens, Jun 10-11. £20.

