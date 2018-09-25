  • News
London is the most sarcastic city in the UK. Isn’t that just great?

By Lisa Wright Posted: Tuesday September 25 2018, 12:47pm

laughing group, taste of london

Here in the capital there are innumerable annoying niggles on a daily basis that are wont to illicit an eyeball roll and the kind of deadpan reaction that would put Daria to shame. Is it any wonder then that, in a new poll by Comedy Central, London has been named the most sarcastic city in the UK?

Easily swatting off the competition with a full quarter of the votes, we Londoners may be naturals at a withering comeback but we’re also pretty damn funny in other ways, too. Coming third after Liverpool and Newcastle, we were also voted the funniest in general, while apparently the average Londoner laughs out loud 15 times a day: the highest of all UK cities. So we might be the most adept at dishing out the wisecracks, but we can clearly take them too.

