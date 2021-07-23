London Living: this fire station in Westminster is now home to 17 apartments

An Edwardian Grade II-listed former firehouse has been repurposed into 17 apartments, no two of which are the same. The station will also be home to Mathura, a restaurant by Michelin-accomplished chef Atul Kochhar. Though little is know about the restaurant, we do know it ‘will stay true to the signature Indian flair for which Kochhar is known’, and be found in the old engine room.

The Edwardian firehouse has long been a permanent fixture in Westminster, hosting open days, parties and gatherings long after the station was decommissioned for use by the fire service. It’s heartwarming to know that the firehouse will not only be preserved but continue to be filled with life.

Each apartment has a unique interior that, despite being modern, does not detract from the building’s period charm. Many of the original features have been restored, preserved or allowed to exist in their geriatric form. The glazed-brick-covered walls and exposed steel beams are a nod to the building’s former use. Modern additions to the apartments range from statement Persian rugs and parquet flooring to marble tables and gold taps and handrails.

If you’re interested in visiting Mathura or renting a room at the fire station then check out www.westminsterfirestation.com.

