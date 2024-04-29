London Mayoral elections 2024: everything you need to know

Ahead of the Mayoral and London Assembly Elections on Thursday May 2, here is how and where you can cast your vote

If you haven’t done so already, now’s the time to mark this Thursday May 2 in your calendars, as it’s time for London’s Mayoral and General Assembly elections.

The London Mayor was a position created back in 2000, and the idea is that this person creates goals for the city and sets a budget to go with it. The London Assembly is there to hold the Mayor to account, and it’s made up of 25 members, 14 of whom represent constituencies, and 11 represent all of London.

Since May 9 2016, Sadiq Khan has been Mayor of London, and this election will determine whether he serves for a third time. So, ahead of Thursday’s vote, here is everything you need to know about the London Mayoral Elections.

When is the next London Mayor election?

It’ll take place this Thursday, on May 2 2024.

How is the London mayor elected?

Though voting used to be through a supplementary voting system, the London Mayor is now elected through a first-past-the-post voting system, much like a General Election. Simply put, the candidate with the most votes wins.

How to vote for London Mayor?

You’ll need to head to your local polling station with a valid photo ID (see the kinds of ID that are accepted below). The ballot paper is usually pink, and this year, it’ll feature 13 candidates. You can select one (and only one) by marking their box with an [X].

Where is my local polling station?

If you’re registered to vote, you should have received a polling card which will have the address of your polling station. You can also check for your nearest polling station by entering your postcode here.

What time do polling stations open?

Polling stations will open at 7am and close at 10pm.

What documents do I need to bring to vote?

Unlike in previous elections, you now need to take a photo ID to the polling station to vote in England, and it must be the real thing, not a photocopy.

Here is a full list of the accepted forms of ID, according to the Electoral Commission:

Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country (including an Irish Passport Card)

Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)

A Blue Badge

Older Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government

Disabled Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government

60+ London Oyster Photocard funded by Transport for London

Freedom Pass

Scottish National Entitlement Card issued for the purpose of concessionary travel (including a 60+, disabled or under 22s bus pass)

60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Senior SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Registered Blind SmartPass or Blind Person’s SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

War Disablement SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

60+ SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Half Fare SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

Biometric immigration document

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

National identity card issued by an EEA state

Electoral Identity Card issued in Northern Ireland

Voter Authority Certificate

Anonymous Elector’s Document

Is it too late to register to vote?

It is now too late to register to vote for the May elections, but if you want to do so for future votes, this is the place to do it.

How long is the term for London Mayor?

A mayoral term in London lasts four years.

Can a London Mayor serve three times?

Yes, and technically there are no limits on the number of times someone can run for mayor, or the number of times they can serve. If he’s successful this week, Sadiq Khan’s next term will be his third.

