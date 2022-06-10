Everything you need to know about this weekend’s event. Looks like it could be a scorcher too

This weekend, London is going to be graced by not one, not two, but eight naked bike rides. And for those of us itching to strip down to our birthday suits, World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) who organises the event has just released the routes.

When’s it happening?

The 2022 World Naked Bike Ride London is happening on Saturday June 11. All official details are here.

Okay, fine. Where’s all the action starting?

There will be starting points in eight different London locations. For the hardiest cyclists, the longest route at just over 20 miles kicks off in Croydon. The pants-free fun starts from 11am at 233 Shirley Church Road, and cyclists can arrive early to eat sandwiches, paint their bodies, or simply bask in their naked glory.

The shortest ride is seven and a half miles, starting from Regent’s Park Outer Circle at 2.50pm. You can also join from Kew Bridge, Deptford, Tower Hill and Victoria Park, and there’s an accessible route for cyclists who are less able to complete the entire circuit.

I need all the times and starting points, please

Here are the eight starting points on Saturday:

Croydon, 233 Shirley Church Rd, CR0 5AB. Assemble 11am, ride starts 1pm

Victora Park, Bonner Gate, E2 9JW. Assemble 11am, rode starts 1.30pm

Deptford, Matchstick Piehouse, SE8 5HD. Assemble noon, ride starts 2pm

Kew Bridge, North end of Kew Bridge, W4 3NQ. Assemble 1.15pm, ride starts 1.30pm

Tower Hill, Trinity Square Gardens, EC3N 4DJ. Assemble 1.45pm, ride starts 2.45pm

Clapham Junction, Grant Rd, SW11 2NU. Assemble 2.30pm, ride starts 2.45pm

Regent’s Park, Outer Circle, near NW1 4NA. Assemble 2.35pm, ride starts 2.50pm

Accessible Option, Belvedere Rd, SE1 7GQ. Assemble 3.45pm, ride starts 4pm

What happens after that, then?

All the routes will eventually merge at Westminster Bridge for the central London finale, making up a spectacular 1,000+ rider naked peloton. It will certainly be a sight to behold.

The ride is planned to finish between 5pm and 6.30pm, and nudies are welcome to follow the route back to Croydon for a clothing-optional barbecue. Be extremely careful.

For more information, updates and full details of all start times and locations, visit WNBR’s website.

