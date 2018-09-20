London on screen: the house from ‘Spaced’

Tim and Daisy’s ‘Spaced’ digs have been on the market recently, though you’d need to be richer than Marsha’s wine supplier to afford them.

The location: 23 Carleton Rd, Tufnell Park.

The scene: Twentysomethings Daisy Steiner (Jessica Hynes) and Tim Bisley (Simon Pegg) pose as a professional couple to secure a flat on ‘23 Meteor Street’. Soon, the pair settle in to watch ‘Star Wars’ and eat Jaffa Cakes, usually with Tim’s bestie Mike (Nick Frost) nearby.

Then: Back in 1999, ‘Spaced’ director Edgar Wright was drawn to the quirky design of the nine-bedroom house, which is Grade II-listed and was built in 1870. It had been bought in a state of near-dereliction by costume designer Chris Winter in 1993. She had to remove five sacks of dead pigeons and deal with a mushroom outbreak before it was fit for a Channel 4 sitcom.

Now: A cult hit, ‘Spaced’ has resonated with several generations of broke, video-game-referencing aficionados. ‘You can spot a “Spaced” fan [coming to take a selfie] a mile off,’ jokes Winter. ‘They look just like the characters.’ She won’t say what she paid for the property, but it’s safe to say ‘Spaced’ has only helped its value; it went on the market in April for £4m.



