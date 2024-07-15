Part of the London Overground will be shut for 16 days from this weekend

Northeast Londoners, we have some bad news. The orange line is going down later this month, meaning there will be no Overground service between Chingford and Hackney Downs for two whole weeks. Lime bikes might be annoying but they could be your knight in green armour during this period.

This is pretty annoying news, but it could be worse. Earlier in the year the closure was announced to run all the way to Liverpool Street, but now it’s only going to Hackney Downs. This is separate to the other Overground closure, which will see the line between Euston and Watford Junction shut from August 3-8 – find out all about that here.

Worried about navigating northeast London during the Overground closure? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will the London Overground be closed?

There will be no Overground from Chingford to Hackney for 16 days from July 20 to August 4. This means there will be no rail service to or from Clapton, St James Street, Walthamstow Central, Wood Street, Highams Park and Chingford stations.

Why is the Overground closing?

Network Rail is going to be carrying out vital repairs to a 150-year-old bridge near Hackney Downs park. The railway arch, built in the 1860s, urgently needs replacing. Engineers will demolish the old bridge to build a new one.

Network Rail will also carry out maintenance at sites up and down the route. Engineers will be working on overhead lines, points and drainage systems, as well as improving the condition of the ballast under the tracks.

How to get around when the Overground is closed

As well as trusty e-bikes, there will be rail replacement buses running between Hackney Downs and Chingford every 20 minutes, calling at all stations.

