London pubs may be granted late opening hours to celebrate the royal wedding

Okay, so it’s not the bank holiday we were all hoping, begging and praying for. But you will be able to make it a right royal knees-up when Prince Harry ties the knot with Megan Markle in May, if the government goes ahead with plans to extend pub drinking hours in honour of the big day.



It’s been reported that opening hours could be extended to 1am on Friday May 18 and Saturday May 19, much like they were for William and Kate’s nuptials in 2011. Home Secretary Amber Rudd said, ‘We want everyone to be able to make the most of such a historic occasion.’ And let’s face it, that’s exactly what Hazza would want. Jägerbombs all round, we say.

Start planning your party now with our guide to the best bars and pubs in London.

