London Trans+ Pride 2024 in pictures: power and solidarity at the world’s biggest trans pride march

Last weekend (on Saturday July 27), more than 55,000 people took to the streets to celebrate Trans+ Pride in London, breaking records as the biggest trans pride parade in the world.

As well as the massive turnout, the peaceful march was packed with fabulous outfits, powerful speeches and moving moments. Speakers at the event included Netflix’s Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney, Trans Legal Clinic founder Olivia Campbell-Cavendish, and Trans Prisoner Alliance founder and activist Sarah Jane Baker.

After the event, one of the founding members of of London Trans Pride+ Lewis G. Burton said: ‘London Trans+ Pride 2024 was the biggest one to date. This show of solidarity with the trans+ community yesterday was so powerful and poignant – in a time when we need the public’s show of support now more than ever.

‘We often feel like we live in a country where we are not loved and respected. Yesterday was a beautiful reminder to not only the glorious trans+ community but to London, the new Labour government and the rest of the world that trans+ people are loved and this love is a huge majority,’ he added.

We rounded up some of our favourite pictures from the momentous event below.

