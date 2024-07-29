Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

London Trans+ Pride 2024 in pictures: power and solidarity at the world’s biggest trans pride march

More than 55,000 people came out to march for Trans+ Pride in the capital last weekend

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Contributing writer
A London trans pride banner that says 'we stand in solidarity'
Photograph: AJ Stetson
Advertising

Last weekend (on Saturday July 27), more than 55,000 people took to the streets to celebrate Trans+ Pride in London, breaking records as the biggest trans pride parade in the world. 

As well as the massive turnout, the peaceful march was packed with fabulous outfits, powerful speeches and moving moments. Speakers at the event included Netflix’s Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney, Trans Legal Clinic founder Olivia Campbell-Cavendish, and Trans Prisoner Alliance founder and activist Sarah Jane Baker.

After the event, one of the founding members of of London Trans Pride+ Lewis G. Burton said: ‘London Trans+ Pride 2024 was the biggest one to date. This show of solidarity with the trans+ community yesterday was so powerful and poignant – in a time when we need the public’s show of support now more than ever.

‘We often feel like we live in a country where we are not loved and respected. Yesterday was a beautiful reminder to not only the glorious trans+ community but to London, the new Labour government and the rest of the world that trans+ people are loved and this love is a huge majority,’ he added. 

We rounded up some of our favourite pictures from the momentous event below. 

Trans pride marchers holding a banner that says ‘protect trans youth’
Photograph: AJ Stetson
A man dressed as a fairy at trans pride
Photograph: AJ Stetson
Yasmin Finney standing under a banner at trans pride
Photograph: AJ Stetson
Trans pride placards on the ground
Photograph: AJ Stetson
A woman wearing a voluminous red ball gown
Photograph: AJ Stetson
A woman holding a 'trans rights and trans wrongs' placard
Photograph: AJ Stetson
A woman rollerskating holding a skateboard that says 'she was a skater boy'
Photograph: AJ Stetson
A man with 'trans rage' written on his bum cheeks
Photograph: @charlie.mathers
A placard that says 'be a brat and be a trans ally'
Photograph: @charlie.mathers

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Popular on Time Out

    More on Pride
      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising
      Back to Top

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.