London tube closures this weekend: here’s the full list of travel disruption for Oct 4-6

Another weekend, another load of tube and Overground closures. At this point, after two years of strikes, ongoing maintenance works, and unplanned disruptions, Londoners are used to having their travel plans frequently thwarted, but that doesn’t make it any less annoying.

This weekend there is a whole new wave of tube closures, so to make navigating it a little bit easier we’ve rounded them all up below. Plan your weekend accordingly!

District line

No service between Turnham Green and Richmond on Saturday October 5 and Sunday October 6. Replacement bus service DL3 will run between Acton Central and Richmond via Acton Central, South Acton (Acton Lane), Turnham Green, Chiswick Park, Gunnersbury and Kew Gardens (Royal Botanic Gardens).

Elizabeth line

On Sunday October 6 there will be a reduced service between Paddington and Heathrow / Maidenhead. Six trains an hour will serve Ealing Broadway, Southall and Hayes & Harlington in each direction, four trains an hour will serve Heathrow Terminals 2 & 3, and two trains an hour will serve Heathrow Terminal 4, West Drayton, Langley, Slough, Burnham and Maidenhead. Trains will not stop at Acton Main Line, West Ealing and Hanwell.

Overground

No service between Wandsworth Road and Clapham Junction on Sunday October 6 until 10.15am. Trains are diverted to/from Battersea Park for connecting trains to/from Clapham Junction. The last train on Saturday night / Sunday morning at 12.01am from Highbury & Islington to Clapham Junction will not run.

A reduced timetable will run between Clapham Junction and Shepherd's Bush on Sunday October 6 until 10.15am. Trains will run at irregular intervals approximately every 30 minutes until this time, departing from Shepherd's Bush at 10 and 26 minutes past the hour, and from Clapham Junction at 29 and 44 minutes past the hour. Trains will run normally between Shepherd's Bush and Willesden Junction. Southern Railway trains will run normally from Clapham Junction all day, but will terminate at Shepherd's Bush until midday.

No service between Richmond and South Acton all weekend. There will be no District line service here either. Use replacement bus service DL3 between Richmond and Acton Central via Kew Gardens (Royal Botanic Gardens), Gunnersbury and South Acton (Acton Lane).

Metropolitan line

No service between Northwood and Amersham / Chesham / Watford all weekend. Replacement buses will operate but there will be no Chiltern Railways services between Marylebone and Aylesbury Vale Parkway (via Amersham).

Replacement buses will run: ML2: Northwood - Rickmansworth - Croxley - Watford; ML3: Northwood - Rickmansworth - Chorleywood - Chalfont & Latimer - Amersham - Chesham; ML6: Northwood - Moor Park.

Chiltern Railways will also operate a replacement service: Beaconsfield (for train connections) - Amersham - Great Missenden - Wendover - Stoke Mandeville - Aylesbury - Aylesbury Vale Parkway;

Waterloo & City line

The Waterloo & City line only operates from Monday to Friday.

