Commiserations to all the commuters out there – just as we thought strikes across London’s Underground had finally come to an end, there could be more on the horizon.

Not only have members of the RMT union voted to possibly take further industrial action, workers belonging to the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) could now follow suit.

The TSSA is currently voting on whether to take action. The ballot closes on October 18 and includes the option to take alternative forms of industrial action, such as overtime bans. Here’s what else we know so far.

Why are TSSA members voting to strike?

The TSSA represents hundreds of members in roles such as customer service assistants, customer service managers and service controllers.

The strike ballot comes in response to an offer from London Underground, which TSSA says would see most grades receive a below inflation pay rise and put a long-term freeze on most pay ranges.

What’s been said about potential strikes?

Maryam Eslamdoust, TSSA general secretary, said: ‘This situation is wholly of London Underground’s making, and our members are highly likely to vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike action and action short of a strike.

‘Our intention is to send a strong and clear message to London Underground that significant industrial action is on the cards across the network unless they are prepared to meet our aspirations on pay, as well as dealing positively with all other aspects of our dispute.

‘We always prefer negotiating and only move towards a strike as a last resort, but the ball is now firmly in LU’s court. Our members are determined to get the deal they deserve – one which meets the cost of living now and in the longer term.’

TfL hasn’t commented on the vote yet.

