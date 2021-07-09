We have it on good authority that Kane and co will be bringing it home on Sunday. Via a direct line from London Zoo, we’ll have you know. Up until now, its infamous ’mystic meerkats’ haven’t been wrong.

The cheeky animals, named Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler, Tamu, Tyson and – wait for it – Kane and Sterling, correctly predicted England would win against Germany, Ukraine and Denmark.

The meerkats made their prediction for the final by choosing the English flag over Italy’s inside their enclosure. It did take them five minutes to make this decision, though. Could that mean a close call? Penalty shoot-out? A delayed kick-off caused by the Met confiscating anything vaguely green and shiny within a 12-mile radius?

The meerkats are not the first creatures with supernatural powers to pull off the trick. A German octopus successfully predicted the outcome of eight matches during the 2010 World Cup, and a tortoise from Jersey picked England to beat Denmark in the semi-final this week.