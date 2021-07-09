It already has more than 1,500 signatures

Raheem Sterling has been a hero in launching England into the finals of the Euros. He set up Harry Kane’s opener against Ukraine and won a vital penalty against Denmark in the semis. He’s also an all-round good guy, receiving an MBE from the Queen this year for his work in promoting racial equality on and off the pitch.

Now, someone has launched a petition on Change.org to rename London ‘Sterlingrad’ in his honour. But only if England bring home the trophy this weekend.

The petition is addressed to Sadiq Khan and was created by Craig Salmon, who set out his reasoning for the name change: ‘To honour Raheem Sterling and the success of the England football team since they adopted Marxism’.

Sound a bit odd? He’s referring to Nigel Farage who labelled the England squad as Marxists after they took the knee before playing, to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

The proposed new name for the capital also references the bloody Battle of Stalingard which took place in World War Two between 1942 and 1943 in a city named after Joseph Stalin.

Not everyone will be up for the name change, but the petition already has more than 1,500 signatures and has been shared widely on Twitter. Would you sign it?

