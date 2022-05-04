Londoners are sharing their bike storage woes

You don't have to be a cycling aficionado to know that London’s bike theft situation is out of control: you can barely pass a cycle rack without seeing the dismembered corpse of some poor sap’s beloved Raleigh chained to the rail. The only way for bike lovers to keep their precious pedally pals safe is to keep them locked up at night. But that's not easy to do in a city with a major shortage of cycle storage hangars.

Currently, a whopping 60,000 Londoners are on the waiting list to get a spot in a storage hangar nearby. And now, they’re taking to social media to raise awareness of this wheely serious problem, using the hashtag #ThisIsAwkward.

#ThisIsAwkward



Since my bike was stolen, there’s only one place it’s felt safe, and been possible, to store my partner’s new bike — I’m practically sleeping with it.



We need better bike storage now @cities_clean pic.twitter.com/MT3IE5UFGZ — Sarah 🍓 (@SarahJ_Berry) March 8, 2022

Family living in a first-floor flat without safe bike parking storage.

The inconvenience of hauling bikes up a flight of stairs, through the flat and onto the balcony would discourage a lot of easily-commutable cycling trips.#ThisIsAwkward pic.twitter.com/MeyDmwiFKs — Kylie 🚲 (@netwench) March 25, 2022

My partner's bike and my road bike. I have a space in a hangar (5 mins away) that I secured after a 5 year wait. Only another 5 years and we'll hopefully be able to enjoy the fireplace. #ThisIsAwkward pic.twitter.com/nHa3Hl9KXF — Kentish Town LTN (@KentishTownLTN) March 16, 2022

There are plans to ramp up the pressure with a two-week billboard campaign in Southwark and Islington displaying the most awkward photos in all their glory. Let’s hope local councillors listen: the climate crisis is encouraging more and more Londoners to travel by bike, and they deserve a safe space to stash their cycles when their commutes are done.

Crossrail’s launch date has been (kind of) announced

A London company will let you work from home for ever (for a pay cut)