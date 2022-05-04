London
A collection of bicycles
Photograph: Tom CarpenterLondon, England - 19 May 2018: Various bicycles stacked and chained up in London

Londoners are sharing their bike storage woes

A bike hangar shortage has got Londoners storing their bikes in corridors, bedrooms and even toilets

Written by
Alice Saville
You don't have to be a cycling aficionado to know that London’s bike theft situation is out of control: you can barely pass a cycle rack without seeing the dismembered corpse of some poor sap’s beloved Raleigh chained to the rail. The only way for bike lovers to keep their precious pedally pals safe is to keep them locked up at night. But that's not easy to do in a city with a major shortage of cycle storage hangars.

Currently, a whopping 60,000 Londoners are on the waiting list to get a spot in a storage hangar nearby. And now, they’re taking to social media to raise awareness of this wheely serious problem, using the hashtag #ThisIsAwkward. 

There are plans to ramp up the pressure with a two-week billboard campaign in Southwark and Islington displaying the most awkward photos in all their glory. Let’s hope local councillors listen: the climate crisis is encouraging more and more Londoners to travel by bike, and they deserve a safe space to stash their cycles when their commutes are done. 

