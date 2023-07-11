London
Waitrose entrance ahead of Uber Eats rollout
Photograph: Shutterstock

Londoners can now order Waitrose on Uber Eats

From next week, one of the UK’s bougiest supermarkets will be available to order from your phone

Olivia Kelly
Waitrose shoppers, rejoice! The supermarket has become one of the latest places to partner up with Uber Eats, meaning you’ll soon be able to use the app for all yer bougie grocery needs. 

From Tuesday next week, five London Waitrose locations – Finchley Road, West Hampstead, Clerkenwell, Greenwich and St Katherine Docks – will offer home delivery on Uber Eats. But don’t stress if none of these are particularly local to you. The chain’s plan is to roll out the service across over 200 Waitrose branches by the end of August. 

Keen ‘Trose-adoring readers might note that while this will be the first time that Waitrose will be available on Uber Eats, it’s actually been available on Deliveroo for some time. On Uber Eats, Waitrose is quite late to the party: the app already has partnerships with Morrisons, Asda, Sainsbury’s and the Co-op. 

So, whether you need some last-minute bits for dinner or you’re in desperate need of a pastry hit between Zoom calls, Waitrose will have you covered! If you live near any of the above five Waitrose locations, you should see them pop up on Uber Eats next week. 

Did you see that Peckham’s disused railway arches are getting a £3 million glow-up?

Plus: Gatwick Airport could be getting a second runway.

