Londoners: look up for some of the best views in the city

The world and his wife may have #thisthingwithfloors, but once you’re done snapping fancy tiles, look skywards. Here’s a selection by Time Out Tastemakers of London’s lesser-known hidden gems that are absolutely worth craning your neck for.
1. Flowers, but upside down. Check out these blooms at Burlington Arcade:
2. The Hive at Kew is a full sensory experience that needs to be seen to be bee-lieved (sorry):
3. Look up at The Royal Exchange:
4. Catch your St Pancras train early for extra time with the amazing architecture:
5. That turquoise colour at Kenwood House is everything:
6. This spiral staircase feels like it goes on and on, and on, and...on:
7. At Sketch, they certainly know how to boss a ceiling:
8. This view of The Shard from street level makes it seem even more impressive:
9. Hay’s Galleria used to house giant ships straight from the Thames. Wander through to admire its original glass roof:
10. Finally, work your way down these impossibly glamorous stairs at Heal’s:
Click here to see the 21 best ceilings in London.
This piece was collated by Rosie Akenhead, with the help of the Time Out Tastemaker community.
