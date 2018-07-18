Londoners: look up for some of the best views in the city

By Time Out Tastemakers Posted: Wednesday July 18 2018, 4:12pm

@onlyme_elena via Instagram

The world and his wife may have #thisthingwithfloors, but once you’re done snapping fancy tiles, look skywards. Here’s a selection by Time Out Tastemakers of London’s lesser-known hidden gems that are absolutely worth craning your neck for. 

1. Flowers, but upside down. Check out these blooms at Burlington Arcade:

2. The Hive at Kew is a full sensory experience that needs to be seen to be bee-lieved (sorry):

3. Look up at The Royal Exchange:

4. Catch your St Pancras train early for extra time with the amazing architecture:

5. That turquoise colour at Kenwood House is everything:

6. This spiral staircase feels like it goes on and on, and on, and...on:

I have this thing with ceilings 😂 and doors 😂 and archways, and floors. They are following me everywhere!! :* * 1. The Queen's House, Tulip Stairs and ceiling. Going in an upward spiral. 2. King's Cross station. It's all about laces and colours 3. Richmond Theatre. We've removed the ceiling above our dreams. 4. One Great George Street, Westminster. Making a statement next to the parliament. 5. Apple Market, Covent Garden. Not fallen far from the tree. 6. Russian Embassy building entrance. There is a hope in every (football) game. 7. Vaudeville theatre. Gold fever is up high. 8. The Wolseley Motors building, by Ritz. Good fences make good neighbors. 9. Notting Hill Gate. No-one says 'whoopsidaisies', do they? @rosieakenhead , tell me when to stop. 😁😂 #ihavethisthingwithceilings #londoninpictures #amazingarchitecture #ihavethisthingwithdoors #Instagramability #i❤london #TOTastemaker #timeoutlondon

A post shared by 🔅Elena🔅 (@onlyme_elena) on

7. At Sketch, they certainly know how to boss a ceiling:

8. This view of The Shard from street level makes it seem even more impressive:

9. Hay’s Galleria used to house giant ships straight from the Thames. Wander through to admire its original glass roof:

10. Finally, work your way down these impossibly glamorous stairs at Heal’s:

Click here to see the 21 best ceilings in London.

This piece was collated by Rosie Akenhead, with the help of the Time Out Tastemaker community. 

