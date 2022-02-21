Londoners pay tribute to Jamal Edwards following his passing

Tributes have been pouring out online following the sad death of Jamal Edwards MBE. The founder of SBTV died on Sunday February 20 at the age of just 31. The cause of death was a ‘sudden illness’ according to the music entrepreneur’s mother.

The Londoner – he grew up in Acton after being born in Luton – helped launch the careers of some huge music industry names, including Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J. He also worked with brands such as Burberry and Topman and helped raise awareness around mental health issues, including male suicide, particularly in the music industry. He was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his services to the music industry.

AJ Tracey called Edwards a ‘west London legend’ in his tweet:

RIP Jamal Edwards, west london legend status ✊🏽👑💙 — 🥷🏽 (@ajtracey) February 20, 2022

George The Poet said ‘So many of us owe our careers to you bro’:

RIP Jamal Edwards. Giving God thanks that you did what he sent you to do ❤️ So many of us owe our careers to you bro. Thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/ZXkz1dqJvB — George The Poet 🇺🇬 (@GeorgeThePoet) February 20, 2022

London Hughes said ‘He believed in me, I believed in him’:

He filmed my first ever comedy skit, he gave my comedy a platform on his channel SBTV, he got me into my first ever MOBO Afterparty, I got him drunk on way too many occasions, he laughed the hardest at my jokes, he believed in me, I believed in him. 🌹 RIP jamal Edwards pic.twitter.com/vy5JQ3ZXB3 — London Hughes (@TheLondonHughes) February 20, 2022

Chlsea FC tweeted: ‘We’re honoured that he was part of our Chelsea family’:

We're deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jamal Edwards. An inspiration to many, we're honoured that he was part of our Chelsea family.



Our thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved him. 💙 pic.twitter.com/QbVOf6RU6Z — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 20, 2022

Comedian Mo Gilligan said ‘Your legacy will live on for years… you’ve inspired a whole generation’:

A truly humble and blessed soul. Your legacy will live on for years & you’ve inspired a whole generation. Rest easy Jamal Edwards ❤️ — Mo Gilligan (@MoTheComedian) February 20, 2022

Adam Deacon said of Edwards ‘Jamal was one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men I’ve met in this industry’:

1/2 Today I was on set when I found out the tragic news that my good friend Jamal Edwards had passed away and I’m honestly heartbroken. Jamal was one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men I’ve met in this industry. He always gave me time even when no one else would. pic.twitter.com/0ILKrIXtxH — Adam Deacon (@realadamdeacon) February 20, 2022

While this Underground announcement board echoed the sentiments of thousands of Londoners:

Jamal Edwards MBE, August 24 1990-February 20 2022.

