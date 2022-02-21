Londoners pay tribute to Jamal Edwards following his passing

[title]
Tributes have been pouring out online following the sad death of Jamal Edwards MBE. The founder of SBTV died on Sunday February 20 at the age of just 31. The cause of death was a ‘sudden illness’ according to the music entrepreneur’s mother.
The Londoner – he grew up in Acton after being born in Luton – helped launch the careers of some huge music industry names, including Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J. He also worked with brands such as Burberry and Topman and helped raise awareness around mental health issues, including male suicide, particularly in the music industry. He was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his services to the music industry.
AJ Tracey called Edwards a ‘west London legend’ in his tweet:
George The Poet said ‘So many of us owe our careers to you bro’:
London Hughes said ‘He believed in me, I believed in him’:
Chlsea FC tweeted: ‘We’re honoured that he was part of our Chelsea family’:
Comedian Mo Gilligan said ‘Your legacy will live on for years… you’ve inspired a whole generation’:
Adam Deacon said of Edwards ‘Jamal was one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men I’ve met in this industry’:
While this Underground announcement board echoed the sentiments of thousands of Londoners:
Jamal Edwards MBE, August 24 1990-February 20 2022.
