London’s about to get some frighteningly hot Indian food

By Kitty Drake Posted: Tuesday January 23 2018, 3:35pm

Anca Bontea

Some very hot Indian food is coming to spice up your life. A temporary menu called ‘Some Like It Hot’ will be available at all Masala Zone restaurants from Thursday February 1 until Thursday February 22.

The Indian chain is promising an Andhra chicken curry, a recipe from the biggest chilli-producing state in India, as well as a Saoji lamb curry, which is apparently the hottest in India. There’s a fish curry on offer too, plus an aubergine number braised with whole chillies for the veggies.

It all sounds a bit painful, to be honest, but we suppose January has been quite boring so we might as well test ourselves this Feb.

The ‘Some Like It Hot’ menu is available at all Masala Zone branches, from Thursday February 1 until Thursday February 22.

Like it hot? Check out our round-up of the best Indian food in London.

Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

