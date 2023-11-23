London’s Eurovision Party date for 2024 has been revealed

It’s the biggest pre-celebration of the campest concert of the year

Mad costumes, whacky lyrics, unhinged dance moves and a strict limit of no more than six performers per act – we can only be talking about one thing.

That’s right, plans are already in the works for Eurovision 2024, which is due to take place in Malmö, Sweden. But there’s one major event that is worthy of a place in your diary in the run-up, too.

The London Eurovision Party is the UK’s biggest pre-contest celebration, and it’s due to take place next year on Sunday April 7, 2024 – exactly one month before the first semi-final.

Info about the venue, hosts and tickets is still to be confirmed, but we’re definitely in for a treat.

Last year’s concert involved 22 acts from the 2023 competition gracing the stage at Outernet, alongside some iconic Eurovision alumni, including the likes of France’s Bilal Hassani and Norway’s KEiiNO.

The London party gives contestants the chance to perform ahead of the start of the competition, and a whole host of them are on the cards for 2024. Plus, given it's the party’s fifteenth anniversary, it’s likely we’re in for some extra special surprises.

So, if this bonkers bonanza sounds like the perfect way to inject some fun into your Sunday night, watch this space for more info – it promises to be a fabulous, camp way to celebrate the world’s most fabulous, campest competition.

